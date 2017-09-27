Colidio Official Join Inter
Colidio Official Join Inter
Inter have officially brought Facundo Colidio on a three-year contract from Boca Juniors.
And now Colidio who was born in the millennium year is 17 years old and he joined the Nerazzurri academy.
The striker has been believed to have cost about 6 million Euros.
He will arrive in January 2018 when he is 18, but Inter announced to the public that they have received the signature of the Argentine-born player.
Colidio will begin training with the Primavera junior team, Stefano Vecchi.
He will be under contract at San Siro until 30 June 2020.
Inter look at Colidio as their future asset, where Luciano Spalletti’s club reportedly needs an attacking figure.
Inter at the helm Spalletti could compete for the Scudetto title race, where they still played impressive games until this time despite only being able to earn a 1-1 draw against Bologna.
Nainggolan: Juve Still The Best, But ..
Nainggolan: Juve Still The Best, But ..
AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan admitted that Juventus are the best club in Italy but insisted he did not regret his comments to the Old Lady.
Nainggolan said that he hated Juve for his opinion that they received preferential treatment from the referee, but the Belgian national team player explained the motive behind his displeasure with the Bianconeri.
“The quality of Italian football is still the same, but the level of competitiveness has increased now,” he told Il Romanista.
“I think there will be more balance, where there is a better team now.”
“Juventus always a favorite? Of course. Their 3-0 defeat to Barcelona is bad, but they are still the best. I also place Napoli near them and Rome too. ”
“Have I ever regretted my statement? Never, because I say what I think. ”
“It all started from my days in Cagliari, I see a certain attitude of the referee on the pitch and the referee seems to be influenced by them.”
“In this case, I just gave my opinion.”
The media also asked where is it more fun to score against Lazio or Juve?
Nainggolan replied, “The only goal I like is to help the club win.”
Vialli: Juventus Can Win Champions League One Day
Vialli: Juventus Can Win Champions League One Day
Gianluca Vialli claims Juventus will win the Champions League someday, when there is little hope or with luck Situs Judi Bola.
Vialli was part of the last Juve team to win the Champions League in 1996, but the former Italian striker believes the Bianconeri will ultimately repeat that success sooner or later.
“Juventus deserve great praise and sooner or later surely they will be able to lift the trophy, perhaps in a season that has hope and luck,” he told media.
“I believe in the law of attraction, where when you really want something, it will come towards you.”
“The Bianconeri transfer window still seems underestimated, but I’m sure they buy what the club needs.”
“Neymar also made the Old Lady surprised about his move to PSG, and instead, the Blaugrana brought Dembele. nevertheless, they remain the top team. “
Barcelona Watch Maxime Lopez
Barcelona Watch Maxime Lopez
Barcelona are tracking Olympique Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez, according to a report that is sticking out to the public.
El Mundo Deportivo says that the Blaugrana is watching a young French-born figure, who is considered capable of being a potential successor to Andres Iniesta.
The Catalan giants themselves rely on their relationship with OM sporting director Andoni Zuebizarreta to help smooth the negotiations.
Lopez is now a serious target from Barca, as the club headquartered in Camp Nou is looking for a replacement for Iniesta if time goes by.
The 19-year-old midfielder has also revealed a bid coming from Premier League side Liverpool in the past.
Maxime itself is also still displayed his name in the squad of the French national team U-21, after last season played for the national team.
Manchester United loan Andreas Pereira to Valencia
Manchester United loan Andreas Pereira to Valencia
Manchester United striker, Andreas Pereira, has now officially joined the Spanish club, Valencia Agen Bola Terpercaya.
The Belgian bomber signed the contract as a loan player for a long time at the Mestalla Stadium.
After signing his contract extension, the coach Jose Mourinho, decided to send Pereira to Valencia.
Mourinho thinks Pereira still needs experience. so he can compete to be the best in the Red Devils.
Not only that, Mou also has hope the player can prove his quality in Valencia.
And Valencia coach Marcelo Garcia Toral is also believed to be delighted by the arrival of talented players like Pereira.
King Signs New Contract in Bournemouth
King Signs New Contract in Bournemouth
Bournemouth striker Joshua King has confirmed he has agreed on a new deal for the next four years.
The Cherries’ decision to extend his work due to his extraordinary contribution last season where his 16-goal team finished in mid-table and thus a number of clubs are reported to be interested to sign him this summer which one of them is Tottenham Hotspur.
However, ahead of the closing of the transfer market 25-year-old player was confirmed to stay at Dean Court under the direction of Eddie Howe.
“There’s been a lot of talk during the summer, but I always make it clear I want to stay here,” Joshua King said on the club’s official website.
“AFC Bournemouth is a great club that is always looking to keep on improving, the coach has briliant with me and we have a fantastic squad.
“The future here is bright and I am very happy that will be part of it.”
SEA Games 2017, Ezra Promise Bring Indonesia Sabet Bronze Medal
SEA Games 2017, Ezra Promise Bring Indonesia Sabet Bronze Medal
Naturalized striker U-22 Indonesia national team, Ezra Walian, failed to prove his tack in the SEA Games 2017 Malaysia. The player who had time to fate with West Ham United was only able to deliver Garuda to the semifinals.
As far as six games that dilakoni Luis Milla landing squad, the Dutch-born player was only twice revealed as a starter. He also only able to donate one goal and record an asset for Indonesia.
Nevertheless, the performance of Ezra Walian in the SEA Games this time received much praise from the public. Failure to bring Garuda Young squad to the final to make the former Ajax Amsterdam striker pronounced sweet promise.
Through his personal instagram account, Ezra expressed his apology and thanked the supporters of Indonesian football. Ezra also promised to work hard in the last game to be able to bring a bronze medal to Garuda Young.
Indonesia will meet Myanmar in a bronze medal match on Tuesday (29/08/2017). According to the plan, the duel took place at 15:30 pm.
Meanwhile, the final party to bring Thailand and host, Malaysia, at 19:45 pm. Thailand qualified after a 1-0 win over Myanmar, as well Malaysia won 1-0 over Indonesia….
Herkis: Many Problems
Herkis: Many Problems
Injury that befell Ivan Carlos, a severe blow for Persela Lamongan. In fact, they want to rise in the second round of this League after the humiliated Mitra Kukar in the cage match Sbobet Casino.
This adds to the long list of injured Joko Tingkir team players. Previously, Persela also has lost Ahmad Nur Hardianto and Eka Ramdani who have not been able to graze for similar reasons.
As a result, Head coach Heri Kiswanto Persela with his assistants should think hard to find a solution, especially Saddil Ramdani is also still strengthen U-22 Indonesia national team in SEA Games 2017 in Malaysia.
In fact, the team Laskar Joko Tingkir need additional points in the next match-game, to raise positions in the standings where they are still scattered in the rank-15.
“There are many obstacles. When it took points, we lost a lot of players. Conditions that become the material of thought as well, “said Herkis-familiar greeting Heri Kiswanto, as reported on the official club website.
Conditions are compounded by the absence of a number of pillars in the next game counter Persija Jakarta, Sunday (27/08/2017). Jose Coelho asked for permission to return home due to mourning, Muhammad Fahmi Al Ayyubi and Samsul Arfin exposed card accumulation.
“I think, how can Persela look good aja. I want the players to work the maximum. We have to work hard. Must be consistent aja. Players must also be disciplined, “said Herkis.
Indonesia Must Be Proud to Have Extraordinary National Team Players
Indonesia Must Be Proud to Have Extraordinary National Team Players
Indonesia U-22 national team is only able to play a goalless draw versus Vietnam national team in the fourth game of Group B SEA Games 2017, Tuesday (22/08/2017). However, the national team play in the game deserves to make this nation proud.
The national team U-22 Indonesia played with 10 men after Hanif Sjahbandi sent off in the 63rd minute. However, the fighting spirit Hansamu Yama cs so high that it can force the results 0-0 last until the final whistle.
“Before answering questions, I want to thank the people of Indonesia who have come here throughout the tournament,” said Luis Milla at a press conference session Pascalaga also attended BolaSport.com.
“Secondly, congratulations to the players who performed very well I want the Indonesian people to be proud that their players have been playing well and struggling fully throughout the game,” said the Spaniard.
The draw has indeed left Indonesia in third place Group B with 8 points, two points behind Vietnam and Thailand. However, the last two countries will face each other in the final match.
If in Vietnam vs Thailand one team win, Hansamu cs enough win with any score against Cambodia who always lose from four previous games.
Another case if Vietnam vs Thailand play a draw. Because the first measured is productivity, Indonesia must win with a minimum score of difference of three goals to qualify.
Fabregas Ready to Serve Morata At Game
September 27, 2017
Inggris
No Comments
admin
Fabregas Ready to Serve Morata At Game
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says he hopes his next assists will bring a good goal for Alvaro Morata Agen Sbobet Terpercaya.
The reason, of the three goals he scored in a 4-0 victory over Stoke City is not derived from him. Meanwhile, when the former Arsenal player was given the bait always fails.
However, when they travel to Spain to fight Atletico Madrid on Thursday early morning in Cesc Champions League competition please when providing feedback to the striker can make a goal.
“So far I’ve given three assists and and he has not printed it. I told him on Saturday that he got rid of all but me, “Cesc Fabregas told the media.
“Against Stoke I have two bait and I hope on Wednesday we get a better understanding!”